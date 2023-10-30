Joshua Morrissey will be among those in action Monday when his Winnipeg Jets meet the New York Rangers at Canada Life Centre. Fancy a wager on Morrissey in the Jets-Rangers game? Use our stats and information below.

Joshua Morrissey vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -111)

Morrissey Season Stats Insights

Morrissey has averaged 24:56 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +3).

Morrissey has scored a goal in one of eight games this year.

In five of eight games this year, Morrissey has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

In five of eight games this season, Morrissey has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Morrissey has an implied probability of 60.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Morrissey has an implied probability of 52.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Morrissey Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have given up 16 goals in total (just two per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+9) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 8 Games 2 7 Points 3 1 Goals 0 6 Assists 3

