Artemi Panarin is one of the players with prop bets on the table when the New York Rangers and the Winnipeg Jets play at Canada Life Centre on Monday (opening faceoff at 7:30 PM ET).

Jets vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG

ESPN+ and MSG Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Jets vs. Rangers Additional Info

Joshua Morrissey Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

Joshua Morrissey has helped lead the offense for Winnipeg this season with one goal and six assists.

Morrissey Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canadiens Oct. 28 0 0 0 2 at Red Wings Oct. 26 0 1 1 3 vs. Blues Oct. 24 0 0 0 1 at Oilers Oct. 21 1 1 2 2 vs. Golden Knights Oct. 19 0 1 1 3

Kyle Connor Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -133)

Kyle Connor is a key player on offense for Winnipeg with five goals and two assists.

Connor Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canadiens Oct. 28 0 0 0 3 at Red Wings Oct. 26 1 0 1 5 vs. Blues Oct. 24 1 0 1 1 at Oilers Oct. 21 0 1 1 3 vs. Golden Knights Oct. 19 0 0 0 6

Artemi Panarin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

Panarin has been a big player for New York this season, with 12 points in eight games.

Panarin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canucks Oct. 28 1 1 2 3 at Oilers Oct. 26 0 2 2 7 at Flames Oct. 24 0 1 1 0 at Kraken Oct. 21 2 0 2 5 vs. Predators Oct. 19 0 1 1 4

Adam Fox Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)

Adam Fox is another of New York's offensive options, contributing 10 points (three goals, seven assists) to the team.

Fox Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canucks Oct. 28 1 1 2 4 at Oilers Oct. 26 1 1 2 2 at Flames Oct. 24 0 1 1 0 at Kraken Oct. 21 0 0 0 3 vs. Predators Oct. 19 1 0 1 2

