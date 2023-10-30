Top Player Prop Bets for Jets vs. Rangers on October 30, 2023
Artemi Panarin is one of the players with prop bets on the table when the New York Rangers and the Winnipeg Jets play at Canada Life Centre on Monday (opening faceoff at 7:30 PM ET).
Jets vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets
Joshua Morrissey Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)
Joshua Morrissey has helped lead the offense for Winnipeg this season with one goal and six assists.
Morrissey Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Canadiens
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Red Wings
|Oct. 26
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Blues
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Oilers
|Oct. 21
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Golden Knights
|Oct. 19
|0
|1
|1
|3
Kyle Connor Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -133)
Kyle Connor is a key player on offense for Winnipeg with five goals and two assists.
Connor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Canadiens
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Red Wings
|Oct. 26
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Blues
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Oilers
|Oct. 21
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Golden Knights
|Oct. 19
|0
|0
|0
|6
NHL Props Today: New York Rangers
Artemi Panarin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
Panarin has been a big player for New York this season, with 12 points in eight games.
Panarin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Canucks
|Oct. 28
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Oilers
|Oct. 26
|0
|2
|2
|7
|at Flames
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Kraken
|Oct. 21
|2
|0
|2
|5
|vs. Predators
|Oct. 19
|0
|1
|1
|4
Adam Fox Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)
Adam Fox is another of New York's offensive options, contributing 10 points (three goals, seven assists) to the team.
Fox Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Canucks
|Oct. 28
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Oilers
|Oct. 26
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Flames
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Kraken
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Predators
|Oct. 19
|1
|0
|1
|2
