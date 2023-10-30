The New York Rangers (6-2, riding a four-game winning streak) hit the road against the Winnipeg Jets (4-3-1) at Canada Life Centre. The game on Monday, October 30 begins at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and MSG.

Jets vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG

ESPN+ and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Rangers (-125) Jets (+105) 5.5 Rangers (-1.5)

Jets Betting Insights

The Jets have been made an underdog three times this season, and won once.

Winnipeg has played as a moneyline underdog of +105 or longer two times so far this season. They split the games 1-1.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 48.8% chance of victory for the Jets.

Winnipeg has combined with its opponent to score over 5.5 goals in six of eight games this season.

Jets vs Rangers Additional Info

Jets vs. Rangers Rankings

Rangers Total (Rank) Jets Total (Rank) 25 (16th) Goals 27 (12th) 16 (3rd) Goals Allowed 27 (22nd) 10 (3rd) Power Play Goals 4 (21st) 5 (12th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 8 (22nd)

Jets Advanced Stats

The Jets have scored 27 goals this season (3.4 per game) to rank 12th in the league.

The Jets' 27 total goals conceded (3.4 per game) rank 22nd in the league.

They have a 0 goal differential, which ranks 16th in the league.

