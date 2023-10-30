Mika Zibanejad and Kyle Connor are two of the best players to watch when the New York Rangers meet the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Monday, October 30 at 7:30 PM ET.

Jets vs. Rangers Game Information

Jets Players to Watch

Mason Appleton's three goals and four assists in eight games give him seven points on the season.

Joshua Morrissey's seven points this season, including one goal and six assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Winnipeg.

This season, Winnipeg's Connor has seven points, courtesy of five goals (first on team) and two assists (ninth).

In the crease, Laurent Brossoit's record stands at 0-1-1 on the season, giving up seven goals (3.4 goals against average) and amassing 48 saves with an .873% save percentage (58th in the league).

Rangers Players to Watch

One of the leading offensive players this season for New York, Artemi Panarin has 12 points in eight games (four goals, eight assists).

Adam Fox has chipped in with 10 points (three goals, seven assists).

Zibanejad's eight points this season are via one goal and seven assists.

In three games, Jonathan Quick's record is 2-0-0. He has conceded one goal (0.41 goals against average) and has recorded 56 saves.

Jets vs. Rangers Stat Comparison

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Jets AVG Jets Rank 15th 3.13 Goals Scored 3.38 13th 2nd 2 Goals Allowed 3.38 23rd 25th 28.5 Shots 33.6 6th 1st 25.8 Shots Allowed 29.5 11th 2nd 34.48% Power Play % 12.9% 24th 12th 82.14% Penalty Kill % 72.41% 27th

