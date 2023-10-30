Jets vs. Rangers October 30 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Mika Zibanejad and Kyle Connor are two of the best players to watch when the New York Rangers meet the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Monday, October 30 at 7:30 PM ET.
Jets vs. Rangers Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, October 30
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Favorite: Rangers (-125)
- Total: 5.5
- TV: ESPN+,MSG
Jets Players to Watch
- Mason Appleton's three goals and four assists in eight games give him seven points on the season.
- Joshua Morrissey's seven points this season, including one goal and six assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Winnipeg.
- This season, Winnipeg's Connor has seven points, courtesy of five goals (first on team) and two assists (ninth).
- In the crease, Laurent Brossoit's record stands at 0-1-1 on the season, giving up seven goals (3.4 goals against average) and amassing 48 saves with an .873% save percentage (58th in the league).
Rangers Players to Watch
- One of the leading offensive players this season for New York, Artemi Panarin has 12 points in eight games (four goals, eight assists).
- Adam Fox has chipped in with 10 points (three goals, seven assists).
- Zibanejad's eight points this season are via one goal and seven assists.
- In three games, Jonathan Quick's record is 2-0-0. He has conceded one goal (0.41 goals against average) and has recorded 56 saves.
Jets vs. Rangers Stat Comparison
|Rangers Rank
|Rangers AVG
|Jets AVG
|Jets Rank
|15th
|3.13
|Goals Scored
|3.38
|13th
|2nd
|2
|Goals Allowed
|3.38
|23rd
|25th
|28.5
|Shots
|33.6
|6th
|1st
|25.8
|Shots Allowed
|29.5
|11th
|2nd
|34.48%
|Power Play %
|12.9%
|24th
|12th
|82.14%
|Penalty Kill %
|72.41%
|27th
