Monday's NHL schedule features an outing between the favored New York Rangers (6-2, -125 on the moneyline to win on the road) and the Winnipeg Jets (4-3-1, +105 moneyline odds) at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and MSG.

Jets vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG

ESPN+ and MSG Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Jets vs. Rangers Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Rangers Moneyline Jets Moneyline Total BetMGM -125 +105 5.5

Jets vs. Rangers Betting Trends

Winnipeg has combined with its opponent to score more than 5.5 goals in six of eight games this season.

In the eight times this season the Rangers have been favored on the moneyline, they have finished 6-2 in those games.

The Jets have been the underdog three times this season, and upset their opponent in one of those games.

New York is 6-2 in games it has played with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter (75.0% win percentage).

Winnipeg has played with moneyline odds of +105 or longer in two games this season, and split 1-1.

