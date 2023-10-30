How to Watch the Jets vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 30
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The New York Rangers will travel to face the Winnipeg Jets on Monday, October 30, with the Rangers victorious in four straight games.
Watch on ESPN+ and MSG as the Rangers and the Jets square off.
Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Jets Stats & Trends
- The Jets have conceded 27 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 22nd in the NHL.
- With 27 goals (3.4 per game), the Jets have the NHL's 12th-ranked offense.
- Defensively, the Jets have given up 25 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (27 total) during that time.
Jets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Joshua Morrissey
|8
|1
|6
|7
|9
|6
|-
|Kyle Connor
|8
|5
|2
|7
|4
|6
|-
|Mark Scheifele
|8
|4
|3
|7
|3
|4
|52.7%
|Mason Appleton
|8
|3
|4
|7
|2
|4
|-
|Adam Lowry
|8
|2
|4
|6
|3
|2
|52%
Rangers Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Rangers are one of the stingiest units in league action, giving up 16 total goals (only two per game) to rank third.
- The Rangers' 25 total goals (3.1 per game) make them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- Over on the defensive side, the Rangers have allowed 16 goals (two per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (25 total) during that stretch.
Rangers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Artemi Panarin
|8
|4
|8
|12
|3
|1
|0%
|Adam Fox
|8
|3
|7
|10
|4
|3
|-
|Mika Zibanejad
|8
|1
|7
|8
|5
|4
|49.2%
|Chris Kreider
|8
|5
|2
|7
|3
|3
|33.3%
|Filip Chytil
|8
|0
|6
|6
|2
|3
|49%
