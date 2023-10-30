The New York Rangers will travel to face the Winnipeg Jets on Monday, October 30, with the Rangers victorious in four straight games.

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Jets Stats & Trends

The Jets have conceded 27 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 22nd in the NHL.

With 27 goals (3.4 per game), the Jets have the NHL's 12th-ranked offense.

Defensively, the Jets have given up 25 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (27 total) during that time.

Jets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Joshua Morrissey 8 1 6 7 9 6 - Kyle Connor 8 5 2 7 4 6 - Mark Scheifele 8 4 3 7 3 4 52.7% Mason Appleton 8 3 4 7 2 4 - Adam Lowry 8 2 4 6 3 2 52%

Rangers Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Rangers are one of the stingiest units in league action, giving up 16 total goals (only two per game) to rank third.

The Rangers' 25 total goals (3.1 per game) make them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Over on the defensive side, the Rangers have allowed 16 goals (two per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (25 total) during that stretch.

