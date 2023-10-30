Jets vs. Rangers Injury Report Today - October 30
The Winnipeg Jets' (4-3-1) injury report has two players listed as they ready for a Monday, October 30 matchup with the New York Rangers (6-2) at Canada Life Centre, with a start time of 7:30 PM ET.
Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Ville Heinola
|D
|Out
|Ankle
|Gabriel Vilardi
|C
|Out
|Knee
New York Rangers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Ryan Lindgren
|D
|Questionable
|Upper Body
Jets vs. Rangers Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Arena: Canada Life Centre
Jets Season Insights
- With 27 goals (3.4 per game), the Jets have the NHL's 12th-ranked offense.
- Winnipeg's total of 27 goals allowed (3.4 per game) ranks 23rd in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of 0, they are 16th in the league.
Rangers Season Insights
- New York's 25 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 15th in the NHL.
- It has the league's fifth-best goal differential at +9.
Jets vs. Rangers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Rangers (-125)
|Jets (+105)
|5.5
