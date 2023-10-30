The Winnipeg Jets' (4-3-1) injury report has two players listed as they ready for a Monday, October 30 matchup with the New York Rangers (6-2) at Canada Life Centre, with a start time of 7:30 PM ET.

Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Ville Heinola D Out Ankle Gabriel Vilardi C Out Knee

New York Rangers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Ryan Lindgren D Questionable Upper Body

Jets vs. Rangers Game Info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG

ESPN+ and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba

Winnipeg, Manitoba Arena: Canada Life Centre

Jets Season Insights

With 27 goals (3.4 per game), the Jets have the NHL's 12th-ranked offense.

Winnipeg's total of 27 goals allowed (3.4 per game) ranks 23rd in the NHL.

With a goal differential of 0, they are 16th in the league.

Rangers Season Insights

New York's 25 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 15th in the NHL.

It has the league's fifth-best goal differential at +9.

Jets vs. Rangers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Rangers (-125) Jets (+105) 5.5

