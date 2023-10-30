The Winnipeg Jets' upcoming game against the New York Rangers is slated for Monday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Dylan Samberg find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Dylan Samberg score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Samberg stats and insights

Samberg is yet to score through eight games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Rangers.

Samberg has no points on the power play.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have conceded 16 goals in total (only two per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Rangers have one shutout, and they average 15.9 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG

ESPN+ and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

