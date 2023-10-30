Can we expect Dylan DeMelo scoring a goal when the Winnipeg Jets match up against the New York Rangers at 7:30 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Dylan DeMelo score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

DeMelo stats and insights

In one of eight games this season, DeMelo scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Rangers yet this season.

DeMelo has picked up one assist on the power play.

DeMelo's shooting percentage is 10.0%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Rangers are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 16 goals in total (only two per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Rangers have one shutout, and they average 15.9 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG

ESPN+ and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

