The Winnipeg Jets' upcoming contest versus the New York Rangers is set for Monday at 7:30 PM ET. Will David Gustafsson find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will David Gustafsson score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Gustafsson stats and insights

In one of five games this season, Gustafsson scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.

Gustafsson has no points on the power play.

Gustafsson averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.

Rangers defensive stats

On defense, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 16 goals in total (just two per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.9 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG

ESPN+ and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

