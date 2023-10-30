In the upcoming game versus the New York Rangers, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, can we bet on Cole Perfetti to score a goal for the Winnipeg Jets? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Cole Perfetti score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Perfetti stats and insights

Perfetti has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Rangers.

Perfetti has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 6.7% of them.

Rangers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 16 goals in total (only two per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG

