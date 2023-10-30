Alex Iafallo and the Winnipeg Jets will face the New York Rangers at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, at Canada Life Centre. If you'd like to wager on Iafallo's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Alex Iafallo vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Iafallo Season Stats Insights

Iafallo has averaged 17:06 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +2).

Iafallo has recorded two games with a goal scored this season though eight games played, including multiple goals once.

Iafallo has a point in three of eight games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Iafallo has had an assist in one of eight games this season.

The implied probability is 51.2% that Iafallo hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 31.2% chance of Iafallo having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Iafallo Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have given up 16 goals in total (just two per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+9) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 8 Games 1 4 Points 0 3 Goals 0 1 Assists 0

