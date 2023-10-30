The Winnipeg Jets, with Adam Lowry, will be in action Monday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the New York Rangers. Prop bets for Lowry are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Adam Lowry vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Lowry Season Stats Insights

Lowry's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:16 per game on the ice, is +5.

Through eight games played this season, Lowry has scored at least one goal on one occasion and had multiple goals in that game.

In five of eight games this year, Lowry has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Lowry has an assist in four of eight games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Lowry's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 43.5% that he hits the over.

There is a 30.3% chance of Lowry having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Lowry Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have conceded 16 goals in total (just two per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+9) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 8 Games 2 6 Points 0 2 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

