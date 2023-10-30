Should you wager on Adam Lowry to light the lamp when the Winnipeg Jets and the New York Rangers go head to head on Monday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Adam Lowry score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Lowry stats and insights

Lowry has scored in one of eight games this season, but it was multiple goals in that game.

He has not faced the Rangers yet this season.

Lowry has zero points on the power play.

Lowry's shooting percentage is 20%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have conceded 16 goals in total (only two per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.9 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG

