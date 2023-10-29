How to Watch the Wild vs. Devils Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 29
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The New Jersey Devils (4-2-1) will host the Minnesota Wild (3-3-2) on Sunday, with the Devils coming off a win and the Wild off a loss.
Watch ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX, and MSGSN to take in the action as the Devils and Wild hit the ice.
Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wild vs Devils Additional Info
Wild Stats & Trends
- The Wild's total of 33 goals conceded (4.1 per game) is 31st in the league.
- With 29 goals (3.6 per game), the Wild have the NHL's seventh-best offense.
- On the defensive end, the Wild have allowed 3.9 goals per game (31 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 29 goals during that span.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mats Zuccarello
|8
|2
|7
|9
|4
|3
|16.7%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|8
|5
|4
|9
|1
|2
|46.7%
|Kirill Kaprizov
|8
|2
|7
|9
|8
|4
|-
|Ryan Hartman
|8
|5
|3
|8
|8
|8
|47%
|Marcus Johansson
|8
|1
|5
|6
|5
|2
|20%
Devils Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Devils are giving up 26 total goals (3.7 per game) to rank 20th in league play.
- The Devils score the seventh-most goals in the league (29 total, 4.1 per game).
- Over on the defensive side, the Devils have given up 3.6 goals per game (25 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 4.1 goals-per-game average (29 total) during that time.
Devils Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Hughes
|7
|5
|13
|18
|9
|8
|32.3%
|Jesper Bratt
|7
|4
|7
|11
|2
|6
|-
|Tyler Toffoli
|7
|6
|3
|9
|3
|2
|50%
|Dougie Hamilton
|7
|3
|3
|6
|5
|2
|-
|Timo Meier
|7
|1
|5
|6
|3
|3
|66.7%
