Vikings vs. Packers: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 8
The Green Bay Packers (2-4) carry a three-game losing streak into a matchup against the Minnesota Vikings (3-4) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Lambeau Field. Minnesota is just a 1.5-point favorite in the contest. The game's point total is listed at 42.
The Vikings' betting trends and insights can be found below before you bet on their matchup with Packers. The Packers' recent betting insights and trends can be found in this article before you bet on their matchup against Vikings.
Vikings vs. Packers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Minnesota Moneyline
|Green Bay Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Vikings (-1.5)
|42
|-125
|+105
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Vikings (-1.5)
|41.5
|-126
|+108
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Minnesota vs. Green Bay Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Vikings vs. Packers Betting Insights
- So far this season, Minnesota has compiled a 3-3-1 record against the spread.
- The Vikings have won twice ATS (2-1) as a 1.5-point favorite or more this season.
- One of Minnesota's seven games with a set total has hit the over (14.3%).
- Green Bay has beaten the spread three times in six games.
- The Packers are 3-2 as 1.5-point underdogs or greater.
- Green Bay has seen three of its six games go over the point total.
Vikings Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Jordan Addison
|-
|-
|-
|-
|58.5 (-115)
|-
|Cam Akers
|-
|-
|30.5 (-111)
|-
|7.5 (-110)
|-
|Kirk Cousins
|250.5 (-115)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T.J. Hockenson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|54.5 (-118)
|-
|Alexander Mattison
|-
|-
|45.5 (-118)
|-
|14.5 (-118)
|-
|K.J. Osborn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|40.5 (-118)
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
