The Green Bay Packers (2-4) carry a three-game losing streak into a matchup against the Minnesota Vikings (3-4) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Lambeau Field. Minnesota is just a 1.5-point favorite in the contest. The game's point total is listed at 42.

The Vikings' betting trends and insights can be found below before you bet on their matchup with Packers.

Vikings vs. Packers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Minnesota Moneyline Green Bay Moneyline BetMGM Vikings (-1.5) 42 -125 +105 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Vikings (-1.5) 41.5 -126 +108 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Minnesota vs. Green Bay Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV Info: FOX

Vikings vs. Packers Betting Insights

So far this season, Minnesota has compiled a 3-3-1 record against the spread.

The Vikings have won twice ATS (2-1) as a 1.5-point favorite or more this season.

One of Minnesota's seven games with a set total has hit the over (14.3%).

Green Bay has beaten the spread three times in six games.

The Packers are 3-2 as 1.5-point underdogs or greater.

Green Bay has seen three of its six games go over the point total.

Vikings Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Jordan Addison - - - - 58.5 (-115) - Cam Akers - - 30.5 (-111) - 7.5 (-110) - Kirk Cousins 250.5 (-115) - - - - - T.J. Hockenson - - - - 54.5 (-118) - Alexander Mattison - - 45.5 (-118) - 14.5 (-118) - K.J. Osborn - - - - 40.5 (-118) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

