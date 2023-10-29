For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Minnesota Wild and the New Jersey Devils on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET, is Marco Rossi a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Marco Rossi score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Rossi stats and insights

In three of eight games this season, Rossi has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Devils.

Rossi has zero points on the power play.

He has a 15.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have conceded 26 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.6 hits and 11 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

