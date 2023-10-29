Can we expect Joel Eriksson Ek finding the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild take on the New Jersey Devils at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Joel Eriksson Ek score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)

Eriksson Ek stats and insights

In four of eight games this season, Eriksson Ek has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not faced the Devils yet this season.

Eriksson Ek has scored three goals on the power play.

Eriksson Ek's shooting percentage is 20.8%, and he averages 3.0 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 26 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.6 hits and 11.0 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

