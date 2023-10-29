When the Minnesota Wild square off against the New Jersey Devils on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET, will Brock Faber find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Brock Faber score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Faber stats and insights

Faber has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Devils yet this season.

Faber has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 8.3% of them.

Devils defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Devils are conceding 26 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.6 hits and 11 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX, and MSGSN

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX, and MSGSN

