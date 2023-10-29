When the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers square off in Week 8 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Brandon Powell score a touchdown? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, continue scrolling.

Will Brandon Powell score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a TD)

Powell's 12 grabs (on 16 targets) have led to 132 yards receiving (18.9 per game).

Having played four games this year, Powell has not had a TD reception.

Brandon Powell Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 Chargers 1 1 5 0 Week 5 Chiefs 6 4 43 0 Week 6 @Bears 4 3 20 0 Week 7 49ers 5 4 64 0

