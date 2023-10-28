This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Williams County, North Dakota. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

    • Williams County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week

    Westby-Grenora Thunder High School at Big Sandy High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on October 28
    • Location: Big Sandy, MT
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

