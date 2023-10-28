Washington vs. Stanford: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
The No. 5 Washington Huskies (7-0) and the Stanford Cardinal (2-5) will meet in a matchup of Pac-12 teams on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Stanford Stadium. The Cardinal will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, Vegas has them as 27.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 60.5 in the contest.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Washington vs. Stanford matchup in this article.
Washington vs. Stanford Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Stanford, California
- Venue: Stanford Stadium
Washington vs. Stanford Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Washington Moneyline
|Stanford Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Washington (-27.5)
|60.5
|-5000
|+1400
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Washington (-26.5)
|60.5
|-4500
|+1600
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Washington vs. Stanford Betting Trends
- Washington has covered three times in seven matchups with a spread this season.
- The Huskies have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 27.5-point favorites.
- Stanford has covered three times in seven games with a spread this year.
- The Cardinal have been an underdog by 27.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.
Washington & Stanford 2023 Futures Odds
|Washington
|To Win the National Champ.
|+1300
|Bet $100 to win $1300
|To Win the Pac-12
|+140
|Bet $100 to win $140
|Stanford
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
