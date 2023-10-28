Should you bet on Vladislav Namestnikov to find the back of the net when the Winnipeg Jets and the Montreal Canadiens meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Vladislav Namestnikov score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Namestnikov stats and insights

In one of seven games this season, Namestnikov scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Canadiens.

Namestnikov has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 8.3% of them.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 23 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21.7 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

