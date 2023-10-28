Find the injury report for the Minnesota Timberwolves (0-1), which currently has two players listed, as the Timberwolves prepare for their matchup against the Miami Heat (1-1) at Target Center on Saturday, October 28 at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jaylen Clark SG Out Achilles Jaden McDaniels PF Questionable Calf

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Heat Injuries: Caleb Martin: Questionable (Knee), Josh Richardson: Questionable (Foot), Haywood Highsmith: Questionable (Knee)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Timberwolves vs. Heat Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: BSN and BSSUN

BSN and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Timberwolves vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Timberwolves -4.5 218.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.