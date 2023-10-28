The Minnesota Timberwolves (0-1) match up with the Miami Heat (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The matchup airs on BSN and BSSUN.

Timberwolves vs. Heat Game Information

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Anthony Edwards' numbers last season were 24.6 points, 5.8 boards and 4.4 assists per game. He also sank 45.8% of his shots from the floor and 36.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.7 triples.

Rudy Gobert's numbers last season were 13.4 points, 11.6 boards and 1.2 assists per game. He made 65.9% of his shots from the field (second in NBA).

Kyle Anderson collected 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists. He also made 50.9% of his shots from the field.

Jaden McDaniels averaged 12.1 points, 3.9 boards and 1.9 assists. He made 51.6% of his shots from the field and 39.6% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per game.

Naz Reid posted 11.5 points, 4.9 boards and 1.1 assists. He drained 53.6% of his shots from the floor and 34.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per game.

Heat Players to Watch

Bam Adebayo posted 20.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists last season. At the other end, he posted 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jimmy Butler averaged 22.9 points, 5.9 boards and 5.3 assists last season, shooting 53.9% from the floor.

Tyler Herro put up 20.1 points last season, plus 4.2 assists and 5.4 rebounds.

Caleb Martin collected 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he delivered 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Kyle Lowry recorded 11.2 points, 5.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds.

Timberwolves vs. Heat Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Timberwolves Heat 115.8 Points Avg. 109.5 115.8 Points Allowed Avg. 109.8 49.0% Field Goal % 46.0% 36.5% Three Point % 34.4%

