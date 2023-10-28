Will Rasmus Kupari light the lamp when the Winnipeg Jets play the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Rasmus Kupari score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Kupari stats and insights

Kupari is yet to score through seven games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Canadiens.

Kupari has zero points on the power play.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have given up 23 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21.7 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

