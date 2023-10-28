Oklahoma State vs. Cincinnati: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
Big 12 action features the Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-2) facing off against the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-5) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Boone Pickens Stadium. The Cowboys are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 7.5 points. An over/under of 52.5 points has been set for the contest.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Oklahoma State vs. Cincinnati matchup.
Oklahoma State vs. Cincinnati Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- City: Stillwater, Oklahoma
- Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium
Oklahoma State vs. Cincinnati Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oklahoma State Moneyline
|Cincinnati Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oklahoma State (-7.5)
|52.5
|-300
|+240
|FanDuel
|Oklahoma State (-7.5)
|52.5
|-310
|+245
Oklahoma State vs. Cincinnati Betting Trends
- Oklahoma State is 4-2-0 ATS this season.
- Cincinnati has won just one game against the spread this year.
- The Bearcats have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.
Oklahoma State & Cincinnati 2023 Futures Odds
|Oklahoma State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big 12
|+2000
|Bet $100 to win $2000
|Cincinnati
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big 12
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
