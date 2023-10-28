North Dakota vs. Indiana State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 28
The North Dakota Fightin' Hawks are expected to come out on top in their matchup against the Indiana State Sycamores at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 28, according to our computer model. If you're wanting additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.
North Dakota vs. Indiana State Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|North Dakota (-31.4)
|48.9
|North Dakota 40, Indiana State 9
North Dakota Betting Info (2022)
- The Fightin' Hawks won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover five times.
- The Fightin' Hawks and their opponents combined to go over the point total seven out of 11 times last season.
Indiana State Betting Info (2022)
- The Sycamores covered four times in 11 chances against the spread last season.
- Sycamores games went over the point total six out of 11 times last season.
Fightin' Hawks vs. Sycamores 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|North Dakota
|32.7
|24.9
|47.5
|15.8
|13
|37
|Indiana State
|10.3
|33
|7.7
|23.7
|12.3
|40
