Week 9 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in North Dakota
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 3:48 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Murray State Racers and the North Dakota State Bison take the field in one of many exciting NCAA football matchups on the slate in Week 9 that should be of interest to fans in North Dakota.
College Football Games to Watch in North Dakota on TV This Week
Indiana State Sycamores at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Alerus Center
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Murray State Racers at North Dakota State Bison
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+
