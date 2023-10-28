Nino Niederreiter will be on the ice when the Winnipeg Jets and Montreal Canadiens play on Saturday at Bell Centre, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Niederreiter? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Nino Niederreiter vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Niederreiter Season Stats Insights

Niederreiter has averaged 14:35 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +2).

Niederreiter has a goal in one of his seven games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Niederreiter has a point in three of seven games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Niederreiter has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of seven games played.

Niederreiter has an implied probability of 45.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Niederreiter going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 28.6%.

Niederreiter Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens have given up 23 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential (-1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 7 Games 2 4 Points 4 1 Goals 1 3 Assists 3

