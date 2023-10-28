For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Winnipeg Jets and the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Nino Niederreiter a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Nino Niederreiter score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Niederreiter stats and insights

Niederreiter has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Canadiens.

Niederreiter has no points on the power play.

He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 6.3% of them.

Canadiens defensive stats

On defense, the Canadiens are allowing 23 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21.7 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

