Nikolaj Ehlers and the Winnipeg Jets will face the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Bell Centre. Looking to bet on Ehlers' props? Here is some information to assist you.

Nikolaj Ehlers vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Ehlers Season Stats Insights

Ehlers' plus-minus rating this season, in 15:06 per game on the ice, is -2.

Ehlers has a goal in one of his seven games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Ehlers has registered a point in a game twice this year in seven games played, including multiple points once.

In one of seven games this year, Ehlers has an assist, and he recorded multiple assists in that game.

Ehlers' implied probability to go over his point total is 56.1% based on the odds.

Ehlers has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Ehlers Stats vs. the Canadiens

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are allowing 23 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 7 Games 1 3 Points 1 1 Goals 0 2 Assists 1

