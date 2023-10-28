Can we count on Nikolaj Ehlers scoring a goal when the Winnipeg Jets take on the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Nikolaj Ehlers score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Ehlers stats and insights

In one of seven games this season, Ehlers scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.

Ehlers has picked up one assist on the power play.

Ehlers averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.3%.

Canadiens defensive stats

On defense, the Canadiens are giving up 23 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21.7 hits and 19.0 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

