Week 9 of the college football schedule is here. To find out how each MVFC team measures up to the rest of the conference, take a look at our power rankings below.

MVFC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. South Dakota State

  • Current Record: 7-0 | Projected Record: 10-0
  • Overall Rank: 1st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 2nd
  • Last Game: W 17-10 vs Southern Illinois

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: @ South Dakota
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. South Dakota

  • Current Record: 6-1 | Projected Record: 8-2
  • Overall Rank: 3rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 49th
  • Last Game: W 17-3 vs Indiana State

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: South Dakota State
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. North Dakota State

  • Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 8-3
  • Overall Rank: 4th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 22nd
  • Last Game: W 52-7 vs Western Illinois

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: Murray State
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Southern Illinois

  • Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 7-3
  • Overall Rank: 7th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 1st
  • Last Game: L 17-10 vs South Dakota State

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: @ Western Illinois
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. North Dakota

  • Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 7-3
  • Overall Rank: 9th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 10th
  • Last Game: L 27-0 vs Northern Iowa

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: Indiana State
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Youngstown State

  • Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 7-3
  • Overall Rank: 18th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 27th
  • Last Game: W 41-38 vs Illinois State

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: Missouri State
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Northern Iowa

  • Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 7-3
  • Overall Rank: 19th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 4th
  • Last Game: W 27-0 vs North Dakota

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: @ Illinois State
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Missouri State

  • Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 4-6
  • Overall Rank: 26th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 24th
  • Last Game: W 28-24 vs Murray State

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: @ Youngstown State
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Illinois State

  • Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 5-6
  • Overall Rank: 41st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 75th
  • Last Game: L 41-38 vs Youngstown State

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: Northern Iowa
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Murray State

  • Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 2-7
  • Overall Rank: 72nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 40th
  • Last Game: L 28-24 vs Missouri State

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: @ North Dakota State
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Indiana State

  • Current Record: 0-7 | Projected Record: 1-8
  • Overall Rank: 96th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 15th
  • Last Game: L 17-3 vs South Dakota

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: @ North Dakota
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

12. Western Illinois

  • Current Record: 0-7 | Projected Record: 0-10
  • Overall Rank: 108th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 16th
  • Last Game: L 52-7 vs North Dakota State

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: Southern Illinois
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

