The Winnipeg Jets' upcoming game versus the Montreal Canadiens is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Morgan Barron score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Morgan Barron score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Barron stats and insights

In two of seven games this season, Barron has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.

Barron has picked up one assist on the power play.

Barron's shooting percentage is 28.6%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 23 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21.7 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

