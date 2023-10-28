Mark Scheifele will be on the ice when the Winnipeg Jets and Montreal Canadiens face off at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28, 2023. There are prop bets for Scheifele available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mark Scheifele vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Scheifele Season Stats Insights

Scheifele has averaged 20:48 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).

In four of seven games this season, Scheifele has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In six of seven games this season, Scheifele has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Scheifele has an assist in three of seven games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Scheifele's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 65.4% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 41.7% of Scheifele going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Scheifele Stats vs. the Canadiens

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are allowing 23 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 7 Games 2 7 Points 1 4 Goals 0 3 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.