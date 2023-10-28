In the upcoming tilt against the Montreal Canadiens, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Mark Scheifele to find the back of the net for the Winnipeg Jets? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Mark Scheifele score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)

Scheifele stats and insights

Scheifele has scored in four of seven games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Canadiens.

On the power play, Scheifele has accumulated one goal and one assist.

Scheifele averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 25.0%.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 23 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21.7 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

