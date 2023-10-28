The Winnipeg Jets, Kyle Connor among them, play the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Bell Centre. Considering a bet on Connor in the Jets-Canadiens game? Use our stats and information below.

Kyle Connor vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 points (Over odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Connor Season Stats Insights

Connor has averaged 21:17 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -2).

Connor has scored a goal in four of seven games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Connor has registered a point in a game five times this season out of seven games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Connor has had an assist twice this year in seven games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

Connor's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 71.4% that he hits the over.

There is a 48.8% chance of Connor having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Connor Stats vs. the Canadiens

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are giving up 23 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 7 Games 2 7 Points 3 5 Goals 2 2 Assists 1

