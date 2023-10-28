Will Kyle Connor find the back of the net when the Winnipeg Jets face off against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Kyle Connor score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a goal)

Connor stats and insights

Connor has scored in four of seven games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Canadiens.

Connor has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

He has a 17.2% shooting percentage, attempting 4.1 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have given up 23 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21.7 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

