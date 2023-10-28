Karl-Anthony Towns and his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates will hit the court versus the Miami Heat on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 97-94 loss against the Raptors, Towns put up 19 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.

Below we will dive into Towns' stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Karl-Anthony Towns Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Points Prop: Over 21.5 (-104)

Over 21.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (+102)

Over 8.5 (+102) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+124)

Over 3.5 (+124) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+126)

Heat 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Heat conceded 109.8 points per game last year, second in the NBA.

The Heat conceded 41.9 rebounds on average last season, sixth in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Heat conceded 25.6 per game last season, ranking them 14th in the NBA.

On defense, the Heat allowed 13.1 made three-pointers per game last year, 28th in the NBA.

Karl-Anthony Towns vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/21/2022 34 25 8 9 2 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.