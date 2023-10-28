Joshua Morrissey will be on the ice when the Winnipeg Jets and Montreal Canadiens meet on Saturday at Bell Centre, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Morrissey in the Jets-Canadiens game? Use our stats and information below.

Joshua Morrissey vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Morrissey Season Stats Insights

Morrissey's plus-minus this season, in 24:37 per game on the ice, is +3.

In one of seven games this year, Morrissey has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

In five of seven games this season, Morrissey has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

In five of seven games this season, Morrissey has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Morrissey's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 58.2% that he hits the over.

There is a 50% chance of Morrissey having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Morrissey Stats vs. the Canadiens

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are giving up 23 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 7 Games 2 7 Points 2 1 Goals 0 6 Assists 2

