The Winnipeg Jets visit the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Kyle Connor, Cole Caufield and others in this contest.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Jets vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jets vs. Canadiens Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets

Kyle Connor Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

One of Winnipeg's top offensive players this season is Connor, who has scored seven points in seven games (five goals and two assists).

Connor Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Red Wings Oct. 26 1 0 1 5 vs. Blues Oct. 24 1 0 1 1 at Oilers Oct. 21 0 1 1 3 vs. Golden Knights Oct. 19 0 0 0 6 vs. Kings Oct. 17 0 0 0 2

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Mark Scheifele Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Mark Scheifele is another of Winnipeg's offensive options, contributing seven points (four goals, three assists) to the team.

Scheifele Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Red Wings Oct. 26 0 0 0 3 vs. Blues Oct. 24 0 1 1 1 at Oilers Oct. 21 1 0 1 3 vs. Golden Knights Oct. 19 0 1 1 2 vs. Kings Oct. 17 1 0 1 2

Joshua Morrissey Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)

Joshua Morrissey has scored one goal and added six assists through seven games for Winnipeg.

Morrissey Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Red Wings Oct. 26 0 1 1 3 vs. Blues Oct. 24 0 0 0 1 at Oilers Oct. 21 1 1 2 2 vs. Golden Knights Oct. 19 0 1 1 3 vs. Kings Oct. 17 0 0 0 4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens

Cole Caufield Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)

Caufield's nine points are important for Montreal. He has recorded four goals and five assists in seven games.

Caufield Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blue Jackets Oct. 26 1 2 3 8 vs. Devils Oct. 24 0 1 1 2 at Sabres Oct. 23 0 0 0 1 vs. Capitals Oct. 21 1 1 2 5 vs. Wild Oct. 17 0 1 1 5

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Nicholas Suzuki Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Nicholas Suzuki has totaled six total points (0.9 per game) this season. He has one goal and five assists.

Suzuki Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blue Jackets Oct. 26 1 2 3 5 vs. Devils Oct. 24 0 0 0 1 at Sabres Oct. 23 0 0 0 3 vs. Capitals Oct. 21 0 2 2 3 vs. Wild Oct. 17 0 0 0 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.