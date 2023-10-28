Top Player Prop Bets for Jets vs. Canadiens on October 28, 2023
The Winnipeg Jets visit the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Kyle Connor, Cole Caufield and others in this contest.
Jets vs. Canadiens Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets
Kyle Connor Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
One of Winnipeg's top offensive players this season is Connor, who has scored seven points in seven games (five goals and two assists).
Connor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Red Wings
|Oct. 26
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Blues
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Oilers
|Oct. 21
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Golden Knights
|Oct. 19
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Kings
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|2
Mark Scheifele Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Mark Scheifele is another of Winnipeg's offensive options, contributing seven points (four goals, three assists) to the team.
Scheifele Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Red Wings
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Blues
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Oilers
|Oct. 21
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Golden Knights
|Oct. 19
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Kings
|Oct. 17
|1
|0
|1
|2
Joshua Morrissey Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)
Joshua Morrissey has scored one goal and added six assists through seven games for Winnipeg.
Morrissey Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Red Wings
|Oct. 26
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Blues
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Oilers
|Oct. 21
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Golden Knights
|Oct. 19
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Kings
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|4
NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens
Cole Caufield Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)
Caufield's nine points are important for Montreal. He has recorded four goals and five assists in seven games.
Caufield Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Oct. 26
|1
|2
|3
|8
|vs. Devils
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Sabres
|Oct. 23
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Capitals
|Oct. 21
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Wild
|Oct. 17
|0
|1
|1
|5
Nicholas Suzuki Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
Nicholas Suzuki has totaled six total points (0.9 per game) this season. He has one goal and five assists.
Suzuki Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Oct. 26
|1
|2
|3
|5
|vs. Devils
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Sabres
|Oct. 23
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Capitals
|Oct. 21
|0
|2
|2
|3
|vs. Wild
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|3
