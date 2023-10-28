The Winnipeg Jets (4-3, riding a three-game winning streak) hit the road against the Montreal Canadiens (4-2-1) at Bell Centre. The game on Saturday, October 28 starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Jets vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Jets (-140) Canadiens (+115) 6.5 Jets (-1.5)

Jets Betting Insights

The Jets have been a moneyline favorite four times this season, and have finished 3-1 in those games.

Winnipeg has played as a moneyline favorite of -140 or shorter in only one game this season, and won.

The Jets have a 58.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Winnipeg's seven matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals three times.

Jets vs Canadiens Additional Info

Jets vs. Canadiens Rankings

Jets Total (Rank) Canadiens Total (Rank) 24 (12th) Goals 22 (15th) 24 (18th) Goals Allowed 23 (16th) 4 (18th) Power Play Goals 6 (10th) 7 (20th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 10 (31st)

Jets Advanced Stats

The Jets are ranked 12th in the league with 24 goals this season, an average of 3.4 per contest.

On defense, the Jets have given up 24 goals (3.4 per game) to rank 18th in league action.

Their goal differential (0) ranks them 16th in the NHL.

