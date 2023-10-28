Jets vs. Canadiens: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Winnipeg Jets (4-3, riding a three-game winning streak) hit the road against the Montreal Canadiens (4-2-1) at Bell Centre. The game on Saturday, October 28 starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Jets vs. Canadiens Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Jets (-140)
|Canadiens (+115)
|6.5
|Jets (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Jets Betting Insights
- The Jets have been a moneyline favorite four times this season, and have finished 3-1 in those games.
- Winnipeg has played as a moneyline favorite of -140 or shorter in only one game this season, and won.
- The Jets have a 58.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Winnipeg's seven matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals three times.
Jets vs Canadiens Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Jets vs. Canadiens Rankings
|Jets Total (Rank)
|Canadiens Total (Rank)
|24 (12th)
|Goals
|22 (15th)
|24 (18th)
|Goals Allowed
|23 (16th)
|4 (18th)
|Power Play Goals
|6 (10th)
|7 (20th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|10 (31st)
Jets Advanced Stats
- The Jets are ranked 12th in the league with 24 goals this season, an average of 3.4 per contest.
- On defense, the Jets have given up 24 goals (3.4 per game) to rank 18th in league action.
- Their goal differential (0) ranks them 16th in the NHL.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.