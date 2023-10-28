Jets vs. Canadiens October 28 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 12:00 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
When the Winnipeg Jets face the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Saturday (the puck drops at 7:00 PM ET), Joshua Morrissey and Cole Caufield should be among the most exciting players to watch.
Jets vs. Canadiens Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, October 28
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Jets (-140)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+
Jets Players to Watch
- Morrissey has been vital to Winnipeg this season, collecting seven points in seven games.
- Through seven games, Kyle Connor has scored five goals and picked up two assists.
- Mark Scheifele has scored four goals and added three assists in seven games for Winnipeg.
- Laurent Brossoit (0-1-0) has a goals against average of 4.0 on the season. His .846% save percentage ranks 61st in the NHL.
Canadiens Players to Watch
- Caufield's four goals and five assists in seven contests give him nine points on the season.
- Sean Monahan is a top contributor for Montreal, with six total points this season. In seven games, he has scored three goals and provided three assists.
- This season, Nicholas Suzuki has one goal and five assists, for a season point total of six.
- In the crease, Cayden Primeau's record stands at 0-1-0 on the season, allowing four goals (4.2 goals against average) and compiling 29 saves with an .879% save percentage (55th in the league).
Jets vs. Canadiens Stat Comparison
|Jets Rank
|Jets AVG
|Canadiens AVG
|Canadiens Rank
|12th
|3.43
|Goals Scored
|3.14
|14th
|23rd
|3.43
|Goals Allowed
|3.29
|19th
|10th
|32
|Shots
|28.9
|24th
|12th
|29.6
|Shots Allowed
|35.3
|31st
|20th
|14.81%
|Power Play %
|20.69%
|12th
|23rd
|74.07%
|Penalty Kill %
|72.97%
|27th
