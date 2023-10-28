When the Winnipeg Jets face the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Saturday (the puck drops at 7:00 PM ET), Joshua Morrissey and Cole Caufield should be among the most exciting players to watch.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Jets vs. Canadiens Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Favorite: Jets (-140)

Jets (-140) Total: 6.5

6.5 TV: ESPN+

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Jets Players to Watch

Morrissey has been vital to Winnipeg this season, collecting seven points in seven games.

Through seven games, Kyle Connor has scored five goals and picked up two assists.

Mark Scheifele has scored four goals and added three assists in seven games for Winnipeg.

Laurent Brossoit (0-1-0) has a goals against average of 4.0 on the season. His .846% save percentage ranks 61st in the NHL.

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Canadiens Players to Watch

Caufield's four goals and five assists in seven contests give him nine points on the season.

Sean Monahan is a top contributor for Montreal, with six total points this season. In seven games, he has scored three goals and provided three assists.

This season, Nicholas Suzuki has one goal and five assists, for a season point total of six.

In the crease, Cayden Primeau's record stands at 0-1-0 on the season, allowing four goals (4.2 goals against average) and compiling 29 saves with an .879% save percentage (55th in the league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jets vs. Canadiens Stat Comparison

Jets Rank Jets AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 12th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.14 14th 23rd 3.43 Goals Allowed 3.29 19th 10th 32 Shots 28.9 24th 12th 29.6 Shots Allowed 35.3 31st 20th 14.81% Power Play % 20.69% 12th 23rd 74.07% Penalty Kill % 72.97% 27th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.