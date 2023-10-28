The Winnipeg Jets (4-3) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they face the Montreal Canadiens (4-2-1) on the road on Saturday, October 28 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will emerge with the victory in Saturday's hockey action.

Jets vs. Canadiens Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this game calls for a final result of Jets 4, Canadiens 3.

Moneyline Pick: Jets (-140)

Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average)

Spread Pick: Canadiens (+1.5)

Jets vs Canadiens Additional Info

Jets Splits and Trends

The Jets are 4-3 overall and 1-0-1 in overtime matchups.

Winnipeg has won its only game that was decided by one goal.

In the one game this season the Jets registered just one goal, they lost.

The Jets are 4-2-0 in the six games when they have scored more than two goals (to record eight points).

In the two games when Winnipeg has recorded a single power-play goal, it went 1-1-0 to register two points.

When it has outshot opponents, Winnipeg is 2-2-0 (four points).

The Jets have been outshot by opponents three times, and went 2-1-0 (four points).

Team Stats Comparison

Jets Rank Jets AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 12th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.14 14th 23rd 3.43 Goals Allowed 3.29 20th 9th 32 Shots 28.9 24th 13th 29.6 Shots Allowed 35.3 29th 21st 14.81% Power Play % 20.69% 13th 21st 74.07% Penalty Kill % 72.97% 25th

Jets vs. Canadiens Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

