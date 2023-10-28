The Winnipeg Jets (4-3) are favorites when they visit the Montreal Canadiens (4-2-1) on Saturday, October 28 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The Jets are -140 on the moneyline to win, while the Canadiens have +115 moneyline odds.

Jets vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Jets vs. Canadiens Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Jets Moneyline Canadiens Moneyline Total BetMGM -140 +115 6.5 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Jets vs. Canadiens Betting Trends

Winnipeg's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6.5 goals three times.

In the four times this season the Jets have been a moneyline favorite, they have gone 3-1 in those games.

The Canadiens have been an underdog in five games this season, with two upset wins (40.0%).

Winnipeg has had moneyline odds set at -140 or shorter in only one game this season, and won.

Montreal has four games this season playing as an underdog by +115 or longer, and is 1-3 in those contests.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.