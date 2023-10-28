How to Watch the Jets vs. Canadiens Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 28
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Winnipeg Jets (4-3) -- who've won three straight -- visit the Montreal Canadiens (4-2-1) on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
Tune in to watch the Jets and Canadiens meet on ESPN+.
Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
Jets vs Canadiens Additional Info
Jets Stats & Trends
- The Jets rank 18th in goals against, giving up 24 total goals (3.4 per game) in league action.
- The Jets rank 12th in the league with 24 goals scored (3.4 per game).
- Defensively, the Jets have allowed 22 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (24 total) during that span.
Jets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kyle Connor
|7
|5
|2
|7
|4
|4
|-
|Mark Scheifele
|7
|4
|3
|7
|3
|4
|50%
|Joshua Morrissey
|7
|1
|6
|7
|7
|6
|-
|Dylan DeMelo
|7
|1
|4
|5
|9
|0
|-
|Mason Appleton
|7
|3
|2
|5
|2
|4
|-
Canadiens Stats & Trends
- The Canadiens' total of 23 goals conceded (3.3 per game) is 16th in the league.
- The Canadiens have 22 goals this season (3.1 per game), 15th in the NHL.
- Over on the defensive side, the Canadiens have given up 3.1 goals per game (22 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 22 goals during that time.
Canadiens Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Cole Caufield
|7
|4
|5
|9
|5
|0
|50%
|Nicholas Suzuki
|7
|1
|5
|6
|6
|2
|54.3%
|Sean Monahan
|7
|3
|3
|6
|6
|4
|57.9%
|Michael Matheson
|7
|2
|3
|5
|11
|2
|-
|Tanner Pearson
|7
|3
|2
|5
|4
|1
|33.3%
