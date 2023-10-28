Jets vs. Canadiens Injury Report Today - October 28
Currently, the Winnipeg Jets (4-3) have two players on the injury report for their matchup against the Montreal Canadiens (4-2-1) at Bell Centre on Saturday, October 28 at 7:00 PM ET.
Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Ville Heinola
|D
|Out
|Ankle
|Gabriel Vilardi
|C
|Out
|Knee
Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Christian Dvorak
|C
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Kirby Dach
|C
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Chris Wideman
|D
|Out
|Back
|David Savard
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Carey Price
|G
|Out
|Knee
|Kaiden Guhle
|D
|Questionable
|Upper Body
Jets vs. Canadiens Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Montréal, Quebec
- Arena: Bell Centre
Jets Season Insights
- Winnipeg has scored the 10th-most goals in the league (24 total, 3.4 per game).
- Their goal differential (0) ranks 16th in the league.
Canadiens Season Insights
- With 22 goals (3.1 per game), the Canadiens have the league's 14th-ranked offense.
- Montreal has conceded 23 total goals this season (3.3 per game), ranking 20th in the league.
- Their -1 goal differential is 18th in the league.
Jets vs. Canadiens Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Jets (-140)
|Canadiens (+115)
|6.5
