Currently, the Winnipeg Jets (4-3) have two players on the injury report for their matchup against the Montreal Canadiens (4-2-1) at Bell Centre on Saturday, October 28 at 7:00 PM ET.

Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Ville Heinola D Out Ankle Gabriel Vilardi C Out Knee

Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Christian Dvorak C Out For Season Knee Kirby Dach C Out For Season Knee Chris Wideman D Out Back David Savard D Out Upper Body Carey Price G Out Knee Kaiden Guhle D Questionable Upper Body

Jets vs. Canadiens Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Arena: Bell Centre

Jets Season Insights

Winnipeg has scored the 10th-most goals in the league (24 total, 3.4 per game).

Their goal differential (0) ranks 16th in the league.

Canadiens Season Insights

With 22 goals (3.1 per game), the Canadiens have the league's 14th-ranked offense.

Montreal has conceded 23 total goals this season (3.3 per game), ranking 20th in the league.

Their -1 goal differential is 18th in the league.

Jets vs. Canadiens Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Jets (-140) Canadiens (+115) 6.5

