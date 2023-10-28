North Dakota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Eddy County This Week
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
There is high school football competition in Eddy County, North Dakota this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Other Games in North Dakota This Week
Eddy County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week
LaMoure High School at New Rockford-Sheyenne High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on October 28
- Location: New Rockford, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
