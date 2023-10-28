There is high school football competition in Eddy County, North Dakota this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available right here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Dakota This Week

  • Grand Forks County
  • Stutsman County
  • Rolette County
  • Mercer County
  • LaMoure County
  • Burleigh County
  • Stark County
  • Cass County
  • Dunn County
  • Williams County

    • Eddy County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week

    LaMoure High School at New Rockford-Sheyenne High School

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on October 28
    • Location: New Rockford, ND
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.