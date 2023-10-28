Will David Gustafsson Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on October 28?
Should you wager on David Gustafsson to light the lamp when the Winnipeg Jets and the Montreal Canadiens meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.
Will David Gustafsson score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Gustafsson stats and insights
- In one of four games this season, Gustafsson scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Canadiens.
- Gustafsson has zero points on the power play.
- Gustafsson averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.0%.
Canadiens defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Canadiens are giving up 23 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21.7 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.
Jets vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
